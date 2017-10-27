Cancer survivors honoured

AS part of Cancer Awareness Month, RD Production through the, “I’m a

big deal empowerment and beauty pageant”, in partnership with Nand

Persaud Charity Foundation honoured five cancer survivors in Berbice.

The event was held at the St. Francis Community Developers Headquarters, in Portuguese Quarters, Port Mourant and saw the survivors treated to a luncheon and presented with hampers compliments of Sterling Products Limited.

The delegates, who are part of the inaugural “I’m a big deal” pageant slated for November 18, 2017 at the Albion Sports Complex used the opportunity to help raise awareness of the disease and encouraged those present to focus on their health and look for early signs that may save their lives.

Audrey Morris, a nurse attached to the Guyana Cancer Foundation in her

very informative and interactive presentation encouraged women to

practice regular self-examinations and demonstrated the various

methods used to help identify lumps and other warning sings.

Morris explained that with early detection, the chances of saving lives are

greater since medical personnel can try to control and in many cases

isolate and remove the disease before it spreads and becomes life-

threatening.

“Your health is in your hands,” she told those gathered.

Breast cancer survivor Tessa Johnson-Rose, 51, in her passionate presentation spoke of the challenges she faced after she was diagnosed.

After being told she can never get pregnant, she was able to defy the odds and is now the mother of two healthy baby boys.

“When I was diagnosed I was told I would never have children or if I have children they wouldn’t be normal. I went against all odds and I asked and begged even one child at least if I should die in the process well I die, if I die when my child is born something will be left to be reminded of me. I was given a year off treatment to try, I got pregnant when I was four months pregnant, I start to lose the baby

and when I went to the doctor they told me prepare myself to get the baby but the baby won’t live and I asked the doctor can you do anything and they said all they can do is suture up the uterus … that worked and I was able to deliver at nine months. Having cancer is not a death sentence, with the right approach, you can beat it,” the proud mother said.

The survivors shared their stories about their battle with the dreaded

disease that affects hundreds of men and women in Guyana.

Globally cancer is responsible for one in six deaths and is the second leading

causes of death worldwide.