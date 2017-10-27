Alleged mastermind wants to come clean

–about the murder of the two Bourda pensioners

THE alleged mastermind in the murder of the two Bourda pensioners in their home earlier in the month wants to speak out and tell the court the truth about what led to the women’s death.

Christopher Khan, called Imran Khan, who is one of three men jointly charged for the double murder, told Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Thursday that he is ready to tell the truth after spending almost two weeks on remand.

The 25-year-old, along with his two accomplices, Steven Andrews (26) and Phillip Suffrien (23), all of Albouystown are jointly charged for the double murder which, according to reports, occurred between October 2 and 3 at Lot 243 South Road and Albert Street, Bourda.

The trio is alleged to have murdered Constance Fraser, 89, and her niece, 77-year-old Phyllis Caesar during the course of a robbery.

The men, during their second court appearance on Thursday, had their matter adjourned until November 20 for a report on the prosecution file.

It was then that Khan seized the opportunity to tell the Chief Magistrate:

“I don’t want to waste the courts’ time; I want to speak out about what really happened.”

In response, the Chief Magistrate told Khan that he will get his time to talk when the preliminary inquiry commences.

According to reports, the two women, both pensioners, were found lying face down in separate bedrooms at their Bourda home on October 3, with their hands and feet bound and mouths gagged. According to a relative, the house was ransacked, and quite a few items appeared to be missing.

Reports from the police have since revealed that a door to the upper half of the two-flat building was breached.

Relatives said this was the third time the women had been robbed. One recalled that during the last robbery, the intruders had made off with cellular phones and money. It was also the second time they had been robbed after receiving their monthly pensions.

Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, who did the post mortem on both women gave as the cause of death in both cases asphyxiation due to suffocation and manual strangulation, compounded by trauma to the head.