Remorseful ‘Short Man’ gets 60 years

–to spend 23 behind bars for killing fireman

ERROL Williams, called ‘Short Man,’ was sentenced to 60 years imprisonment before Justice James Bovell-Drakes in the Georgetown High Court on Wednesday for the September 15, 2009 manslaughter of fireman Patrick Daly.

Justice Bovell-Drakes started at a base of 60 years, but deducted 30 years for the age of the deceased when he was killed and seven years for time served in jail.

As such, Williams will spend 23 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

When asked what he had to say, a remorseful Williams told Justice Bovell-Drakes while clutching a Bible that he was very sorry for what had happened, and asked for a reduced sentence since he has a three-year-old daughter he would like to see grow to become a woman.

Meanwhile, Probation and Social Services Officer Ariana Gibson told the court that Williams, 33, was born and raised in New Amsterdam, and had had a good upbringing.

His parents were cash-crop farmers, she said, and that he and his siblings were adequately provided for, had a sheltered childhood, and lived as a close-knit family.

She related that the family troubles started after his parents took to alcohol and separated and he was left with his father. He was just 16 at the time, and was forced into adulthood at an early age.

She told the court that Williams did whatever jobs he could find, and once worked with GuySuCo.

Gibson related that Williams did not display aggressive behaviour and has shown remorse, and said at the time of the incident, he was defending a so-called friend and he has acknowledged his errors.

She told the court that the accused has realised the pain and suffering he has caused the family of the deceased, and he apologised and at the same time appealed to the court for mercy.

Defence Attorney Maxwell McKay said in his plea of mitigation that his client has shown genuine remorse and has accepted responsibility for the loss of a life.

He added that Williams did not waste the court’s time by offering a guilty plea, and has expressed empathy to the family and relatives of the deceased.

According to the State’s case, on September 15, 2009, at about 05:30hrs at Lot 99 Land of Canaan, the deceased Patrick Daly was in the outdoor toilet in his yard when the accused and two other persons armed themselves with cutlasses and went after him.

When they were finished exacting their revenge on the deceased, they all fled the scene.

The accused was arrested six years after the incident and charged for murder.

A post-mortem report said Patrick Daly’s body bore seven incised wounds caused by a sharp instrument and gave as the cause of death haemorrhage and shock due to multiple incised wounds.