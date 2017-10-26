Ram resigns from all gov’t positions

–in support of Joe Singh’s ‘heroic and exemplary’ stance

MERE days after Major General (Ret’d) Joseph Singh resigned from his positions in the government, Attorney-at-Law Christopher Ram followed suit on Wednesday.

Ram, by way of a statement to the effect, said that he has apprised Attorney-General, Basil Williams of his decision to withdraw from membership of the planning committee and de facto leader of the Guyana negotiating team for the establishment of the JOF Haynes Law School.

The way he tells it, it appears that his leaving is the Attorney-General’s loss.

“If the truth be told,” Ram said, “Mr. Williams has been so impressed with my contribution that he asked for my CV to recommend me for a National Award. I declined, saying my service was for country, for neither award nor reward.”

His decision to call it a day, he said, was not made lightly; that rather it was one that was grounded on principle in support of the “heroic and exemplary” stance taken by Mr Singh.

But, principled stand aside, Ram, who is also a chartered accountant by profession, said he is still committed to serving his country.

As a lawyer, he was employed by the government of the day as an adviser to the Attorney-General on the setting up of a law school here.

He’s also done substantial work for the AG Chambers in the recently concluded Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) case involving the Guyana Government and Trinidadian beverage firm, SM Jaleel and Company Limited, usually reliable sources have confirmed.

Ram recently railed against President David Granger’s decision to appoint retired high court judge, Justice James Patterson as chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), on the grounds that, among other things, he was in the employ of the government as an adviser to the Attorney-General.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said:

“Well, Mr Ram has forgotten he is an adviser to the AG as well, and he allowed his name to be submitted on one of the lists to be considered as chairman.”

Said source also told the Guyana Chronicle that Ram had pocketed huge sums of money for his advisory role in the SM Jaleel matter.