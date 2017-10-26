Over $3M up for grabs

–as Shell Guyana ‘gives back’ for Christmas

SHELL (SOL) Guyana Inc. on Wednesday launched its annual Christmas promotion, offering customers a chance to win more than $3M in cash and prizes after gassing up with the purchase of $3000 at its 10 service stations countrywide.

According to Sales Executive Renee Armstrong-Joseph, Christmas has always been an ideal time for the company to give back, and a grand prize of $200,000 will certainly go a long way in ensuring that a deserving customer enjoys a very merry Christmas.

There will also be weekly prizes totalling $150,000 in cash, in addition to prizes of Shell FuelSave and LPG.

“Our Shell stations welcome all drivers this season, and we look forward to rewarding our customers with generous cash prizes that really put big smiles on their faces,” Armstrong-Joseph said.

The promotion will run for eight weeks, with the last drawing being at the height of the season on December 20.

Customers spending $3000 on any Shell fuel, whether FuelSave, V-Power or diesel, will be eligible for the big grand prize or for any of the weekly prizes.

Additionally, customers who purchase $5000 worth of Shell fuel will have a chance to win up to $100,000 from the cash machine during the happy-hour period.

The promotion was launched at the Shell Bel Air Park service station on Vlissengen Road just next door to the Guyana Chronicle, and saw trivia winners from the Sol Guyana Inc. Facebook page being rewarded prizes and three media operatives winning cash from the Cash Machine.