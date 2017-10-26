Foreigners among nine arrested

–in North West arms, ‘ganja’ bust

NINE males have been arrested by the police after they were found on Tuesday with two rifles, with one magazine each and a total of 19 live rounds of ammunition in the North West District.

According to a statement from the police, one of the rifles is an AR-15 and the other an AK-47.

The men were also found with 1.5 kilograms of cannabis; one bulletproof vest; two boats, one powered by a 250hp engine and the other by a lighter 48hp engine.

The police say that based on information received, the gang of armed men were in the Churches Landing mining community and were seen to be acting suspiciously and appeared to be a mix of foreign nationals and Guyanese.

Of the three foreign nationals who have been arrested, one is Cuban, one Jamaican and the other Venezuelan.

Said the police in its statement, “This arrest is very significant, as several weeks ago there were reports of piracy in the Waini River area, several miles from the Police Floating Base MV Tamakay.”

The suspects are reportedly being brought to the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters, Eve Leary, for further investigations.