Dr. Norton lauds progress in Region Nine communities

MINISTER of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton, has said that he is impressed with development initiatives in some Indigenous communities during his visit last weekend to six villages in Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine).

Dr Norton headed a team from his ministry to the communities of Hiawa, Nappi, Parishara, Kumu, Quarrie and Lethem to educate them about his new roles and the role of his ministry.

The minister said he was impressed with the progress made in the village of Parishara, which has its own food-processing and packaging house. He told the villagers to continue to contribute in the development of their villages and to Guyana as a whole.

“I would like to see more of this development, more plans being executed that would make your villages self-sufficient. There is more that can be done, but you are on the right track… continue to develop your villages,” the minister told villagers of Hiawa, Nappi, Kuma and Quarrie.

The minister was also pleased that some of the young people who had participated in a Social Cohesion Inter-Village Exchange Forum in August, have begun to execute their projects based on what they learnt during the exercise.

In Parishara, the youths have identified land to start a peanut farm. Dr. Norton met Alice Mc Donald, one of the youths from whom the idea was birthed. The 18-year-old told the minister that the peanut farm will benefit the entire community but it is for her and the women of the Parishara Women’s Group.

McDonald told the minister that the nuts will be supplied to the Parishara Processing Plant where she also works. The teen was one of 162 youths who benefited from the ministry’s Inter Village Social Cohesion’s empowerment, entrepreneurship forum.

Minister Norton urged other communities to follow the example of Parishara to ensure the development of their villages.

Moreover, the minister also charged the residents of the villages to work towards becoming more cohesive communities, so they can work together for the betterment of the country.

Additionally, Minister Norton urged residents of the villages to preserve their culture, traditions and languages.

“This is what is important for the Ministry of Social Cohesion. We must push our cultures, we must promote it…,” he said, while stressing that his ministry is prepared to offer each village the same opportunities for development that is available on the coast.

Meanwhile, Coordinator at the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Sharon Patterson, explained the critical role of the ministry, which is to work towards a more united country by nurturing individual and community relationships.

Patterson said since the ministry’s portfolio has been expanded to include Culture, Youth and Sport, its mandate now is to use those areas as tools to deepen social cohesion across the country.

The coordinator also told the villagers that the Ministry of Social Cohesion will be working with other ministries, especially the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, to better serve them.

Footballs and volleyballs were distributed to the various sports clubs of the villages visited by the team.

Also present at the outreaches were Regional Chairman of Region Nine Brian Allicock; Social Cohesion Technical Officer Shabir Ali; Deputy Regional Executive Officer of Region Nine, Sherwyn Wellington and Regional Executive Officer, Kerwin Ward. (Ministry of the Presidency)