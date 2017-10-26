City braces for expected Christmas rains

–other challenges associated with the season

SECURITY, garbage disposal, and plans to deal with anticipated rains around the Christmas season are hot items on the Mayor and City Council (M&CC)’s agenda for the next few weeks.

As such, Director of Solid Waste Management, Walter Narine; Chief Constable Andrew Foo; and City Engineer Colvern Venture have each been tasked with preparing a report for Town Clerk Royston King on how they plan to cope during the season.

King announced at the most recent statutory meeting that the officers were about to “finalise” plans for the festive season.

Venture usually has to cope with an increased number of applications from residents; Narine has to plan how he will deal with the increased generation of garbage; and Foo will have to put systems in place to monitor increased criminal activities around the time.

Venture told the Guyana Chronicle on Wednesday that the Riverview pump and the one at “Forestry” in Kingston are down at the moment, but that his team is working feverishly to have them up and running in time for the anticipated rains.

He explained how the tripartite team, consisting of the M&CC and the Ministries of Public Infrastructure and Communities, was able to get a lot of drainage works done with the $150M that Cabinet had approved for such projects.

The money was focused on areas that are prone to flooding, and as such, Venture said it is expected that water will recede quickly from those areas in the event of heavy rainfall.

A lot depends, though, on how residents treat with their communities, he noted, as many continue to block the waterways by dumping garbage, among other things, in them.