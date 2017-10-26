AFC urges calm

–as PPP ups non-cooperation call to destabilise, sabotage gov’t

THE People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has amplified its call for the populace to join its non-cooperation campaign against the government, even as the Alliance For Change (AFC) condemns the appeal by the opposition party as reckless.

Speaking at his weekly press conference at his Church Street, Georgetown office on Wednesday, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo said as part of the non-cooperation strategy, President David Granger will be greeted by protesters whenever he visits the countryside.

“Not for him to go there and give high moralistic speeches about the future of Guyana and a good life for all when his action is undermining social cohesion and democracy. We cannot tolerate the platitudes anymore,” Jagdeo told reporters.

The action by the opposition leader comes in the wake of what he describes as the unconstitutional appointment of Justice (retired) James Patterson to the post of GECOM chair.

President Granger has maintained that his decision is constitutionally sound.

The PPP will also cease accompanying ministers of the government when they visit communities. “All of that ends,” Jagdeo said, noting that it will not participate in discussions where it will not have a voice.

While the Opposition awaits the commencement of its court challenge, it has already begun outreaches across the country and will be meeting with civil society for further consultation, Jagdeo said.

He said the diaspora will also be engaged, representatives of the international community here in Guyana will be briefed and visits will be made to various nations to inform them of what he said is a threat to the country’s democracy.

“We will put together a group that will look at all the ways that they could rig the elections and block them. We have already been doing some of this work in the PPP, but the cannon that has been fired has heightened awareness.”

The opposition, in protest of President Granger’s decision to appoint the GECOM chairman has already removed itself from the border committee.

SOLIDARITY STRONG

Jagdeo said while the party has pulled itself, its solidarity to the issue at hand remains strong as it supports government in the bid to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity.

“We in the PPP will defend the integrity of our State and our borders as vigorously as anyone as we have been doing.”

Jagdeo also said that in areas where the party has to perform statutory functions, being elected to a post by the people of Guyana or functions required by the Constitution or the laws, those functions will be carried out.

“So where in the regions and NDC people are elected by their communities, they have to continue working, serving their communities. If they do not do that they will affect people’s ability to earn a living, etc. Those areas we will never contemplate any actions that would harm people,” he said.

The party will also participate in all activities that will “expose the wrongdoing and corruption of the government,” the former President said.

“So we will go to Parliament in the open session, we may not participate in all of the committees, but in the plenary session we will be there to expose the wrongdoing,” he said.

GECOM PRESENCE

He also noted that the PPP will not exclude itself from participating in the functioning of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) as it needs to protect its interest.

“We are not going to disappear. We are not going to cringe up and go in a corner and lie there,” he said.

According to him, the party will participate in bodies where it will be able to advocate for benefits of people and defend their interest.

“So people must not lose hope, if we do not stand together on this, this is not about who wins the next elections and we are not asking for international support for the PPP, we are asking for the values of democracy to be upheld.”

Meanwhile, the AFC in a statement said prompt exposure of the unpatriotic decision by the PPP to pull out from the Border Commission has led to Jagdeo flip-flopping and opting instead to selectively participate in discussions regarding Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

BACKLASH

“Jagdeo also flip-flopped on his threat of non-cooperation and to pull PPP-controlled regional, municipal and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils from infrastructural and development tasks. After his reckless statements, Jagdeo was faced with a backlash from the Guyanese people, including those who voted for the PPP. He then sought to reformulate his non-cooperation to include refusal of regional officials to meet with government leaders and to picket the President when he visits the countryside,” the AFC said.

The AFC also contends that when Jagdeo professed love of Guyana, he declared that he was speaking “in coded language.”

This, the AFC interprets to be an attempt to cover his reckless promise that he would cede a portion of Guyana’s territory to Venezuela if given the chance to do so.

Jagdeo is aware that the Guyanese people would, as they have done, reject any activities to destabilise the society and to sabotage economic development, the AFC said, noting that as Jagdeo loses grip on the possibility of returning as President, he would not only become intemperate but desperate and vulgar.

“As a former President and a hapless seeker of a third term, he descended into the pit of gutter politics when he used foul, reprehensible and uncouth language to label our party’s leaders who are duly elected Members of Parliament and government ministers. AFC again alerts the Guyanese people not to be fooled by the rhetoric of this failed President who seeks to sow fear and insecurity in our country. His hypocrisy and double speak are characteristic of this political hustler who sees the appointment of a new chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission as an occasion to sow racial and political fear and to fracture the unity of our people,” the AFC said.