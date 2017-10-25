Joe Singh resigns as presidential adviser

RETIRED Major-General of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Joseph (Joe) Singh on Monday announced his resignation from the post of presidential adviser and from several State boards.

The one-month notice was presented to Minister of State Joseph Harmon in the absence of President David Granger.

Sources at the Ministry of the Presidency told the Guyana Chronicle that Singh submitted the letter to the Minister of State on Monday.

The former army chief in his letter indicated that he did not wish to have his contract, which comes to an end in December this year, renewed. He also stated that he would no longer be serving on any of the State boards.

Efforts to contact Singh on Tuesday proved futile and no reason has been given for the resignation.

Singh over the last two years had been serving as chairman of the National Task Force Commission (NTC) and several other commissions.

He was at one time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company. He also headed the office of Conservation International here in Guyana and served as chairman of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission.

Singh had also led Guyana through the 2001 National and Regional elections as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). He resigned immediately after.

Major-General Singh was among the last list of nominees submitted in August this year by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to President David Granger for the post of chairman of the elections body.