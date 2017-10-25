Guyanese miner killed in Venezuela

A Guyanese miner, who was reportedly threatened by Venezuelan “sindicatos”, was shot execution style at a mining site in the neighouring country on Tuesday.

Dead is 25-year old Davin Saywack , who lived in the North West District prior to his death. He was killed in an area called “Mondo backdam” in Venezuela.

Reports are that the man was threatened by the Spanish –speaking gunmen who are said to be in control of mining lands in Venezuela’s border region close to Guyana. Following the threats, the gunmen executed the miner late on Tuesday afternoon.

Relatives and friends were in disbelief as news of the man’s death reached these shores.

In recent months a number of Guyanese miners have been attacked and robbed on both sides of the border by suspected Venezuelan gunmen. Several persons have lost their lives to the bandits.