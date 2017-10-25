Get with the programme

–GCCI urges Lindeners to put house in order to benefit from ‘oil money’

LINDEN businessmen were on Monday encouraged to become oil-ready as the time for the first oil production is quickly approaching.

This encouragement was given by President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce (GCC), Mr. Deodat Indar, who, accompanied by former T&T Energy Minister, Mr. Kevin Ramnarine, organised a sensitisation forum with members of the Linden Chamber of Commerce (LCC) and entrepreneurs in Linden.

Indar said that having realised that there were concerns on how the common man will benefit from the wealth that will be derived from the oil production and how Guyanese businesses can play its role in the entire process, he decided to embark on a countrywide sensitisation campaign to bring cognisance to local businesses and to the several Chambers of Commerce across Guyana, informing each one on how the members can get involved.

Linden was the first stop in the campaign, and during the upcoming days, Indar as well as Ramnarine will be visiting the Berbice and West Demerara Chambers of Commerce.

Indar’s main advice to the Linden businessmen is to get their businesses legally registered and documented.

And, having done that, the next step, he said, is to get registered with ExxonMobil. Noting that the rergistration process is very siple, Indar said:

“If a Guyanese company can do something, let them do it; once you have the capacity, you should be given a chance.”

Exxon, he said, has facilitated the process on its website and has even facilitated training for local entrepreneurs through its local content policy.

Indar made it clear that there are several types of businesses that can become suppliers of both goods and services for Exxon. “They have business like catering, disposal of waste, supplying them with stuff like slings, food, water, labour, furniture for their office,” he said, adding:

“They need places to rent; all of these things they need. Exxon does not do anything for themselves; everything is a contract…”

Being a simple supplier to the company, he said, does not require any technical skill and so there is nothing to it. All one needs do, he said, is to simply apply on Exxon’s website and attend training. Once you are registered on the website, Exxon automatically informs the applicant on any future training along their line of interest. Training is available to the various categories of local suppliers, so as to educate them on the company’s requirements in terms of both quality and quantity.

He also urged the newly-elected LCC President to encourage his members to become closely knit and to network so that the entire town can benefit more from the oil industry. “You must be oil-industry- ready; try to become more cognisant that there is an oppourtunity here,” he said.

Former Minister Ramnarine, while not venturing in on the business aspect, commended the Guyana government for inking the Petroleum Commission Bill, but gave constructive criticisms on aspects he felt needed changing.

Ramnarine also explained the Bill and the entire process of oil recovery to the businessmen and how it can benefit the common man.