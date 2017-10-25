Aaliyah Anthony is Lethem queen

AALIYAH Anthony was last Saturday morning crowned as queen of the first Ms Lethem Town Week. Anthony, whose platform was centred on tourism, wooed the large crowd gathered for the inaugural event with her confidence, intelligence, and eloquence.

The 18-year-old, who is employed by the Guyana Bureau of Statistics, spoke extensively on sustainable tourism and the green economy within Lethem and noted that same would open up “a world of opportunity for Lethem.”

Meanwhile, Azeema Xavier, Leanna Lindie, Narissa Torres and Rochelle Hodge were also shortlisted as finalists. Hodge won Ms. Congeniality, while Torres won three prizes, including Best Smile, Best Gown and Best talent.

Xavier carted off the Ms Best Swim Suit Body prize, while Shundel Simon and Pearl Rodrigues won Ms Punctuality and Most Improved in Fitness, respectively.