Ramchand signs on to GMR&SC International Race of Champions

RAMCHAND Auto Spares is on board with this year’s Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) International Race of Champions

The company yesterday handed over its sponsorship through its representative,Yogeshwar Ragbeer to GMR&SC representative,Tina Morris.

According to Ragbeer, the company is elated to be a part of the event and added that they are hoping to see more competitors than last year’s edition.

Morris in thanking the company for coming on board for the event, said that their sponsorship will go a long way in ensuring that the event is a success.

Meanwhile, a 27 race programme was unveiled last week which will encompass racing on both Saturday and Sunday, according to the GMR&SC.

The club has confirmed the participation of three professional drift cars from Trinidad and Tobago, as well as, four SR-3 Radicals from Barbados, in addition to the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship(CMRC) competitors that are expected

Saturday, will be treated as just another race day, with adults being charged $1000 per entry and children $500. On Sunday, adults will be charged $2000 and children $1000.

Qualification will also be held on Saturday morning from 10:00 with races beginning from 14:00. Scrutineering will take place on Thursday and Friday and before the qualification on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the club is organising weekend passes for those patrons desirous of viewing both days of action as well as VIP passes.