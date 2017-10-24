Priyanna Ramdhani to participate in Young Talent Camp

GUYANA & Caribbean Ladies Badminton champion, Priyanna Ramdhani, has been selected by the director of the Pan American Badminton Federation Development to participate in the Young Talent Camp 2017.

The camp will take place from November 9-15, 2017 in Paramaribo, Suriname.

The selection was made as a result of her incredible performance at just 15 years of age to reach the Quarter Finals at the recently-concluded South American Youth Games in Chile.

She was also placed in the No. 4 Position in the Rankings for South America.

Priyanna won two Golds and one Silver at the 2017 Caribbean Badminton Championships (CAREBACO), held in Trinidadand Tobago and playing against 14 countries.

This Young Talent Camp will see sessions twice daily under the direction of the Pan American Programme coach.

After the conclusion of the Camp Priyanna Ramdhani will then take part in the Suriname International Open Badminton Championships November 15-18, 2017 which will take place at the Ismay Van Wilgen Sports Hall.

Her Goal is to start building her World Ranking Points to help her qualify and attend future tournaments and games.