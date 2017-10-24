President commits to good governance, local democracy

–with historic swearing-in of Local Gov’t Commissioners

IN a historic move on Monday, President David Granger swore in the eight members of the Local Government Commission (LGC), thereby paving the way for the long-awaited Commission to be activated.

In accordance with the requirements of Section (1) (A), (B), (C) and (D) of the Local Government Commission Act 2013, Mortimer Mingo, Clement Corlette, Marlon Williams, Joan Ann Ramascindo, Andrew Garnett, Carol Sooba, Norman Whittaker and Clinton Collymore were appointed members of the Commission for a period of three years.

This historic step is an indication of the A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) Administration’s commitment to good governance, local democracy and by extension, respect for the Constitution, President David Granger said as he addressed the newly-appointed Commissioners at State House on Monday.

“This ceremony signifies this administration’s commitment also to the recognition and re-establishment of the institutions that are essential to protecting the constitutional rights of Guyanese citizens,” the President further stated, while adding that it is also a reaffirmation that the Republic remains firmly on the path of constitutionalism.

According to the Constitution, “Parliament shall establish a Local Government Commission, the composition and rules of which empower the commission to deal with as it deems fit, all matters related to the regulation and staffing of local government organs and with dispute resolution within and between local government organs.”

Over the past 20 months, the Administration has been taking crucial steps to operationalise key constitutional offices. The Ombudsman, the Public Service Appellate Tribunal, the Public Procurement Commission, the Judicial Service Commission and most recently, the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) have all been re-instated under the current Administration as mandated by the Constitution.

“These appointments testify to our commitment to good governance,” the President posited while pledging to uphold the Constitution.

VITAL TO DEMOCRACY

Zooming in on the Local Government, President Granger emphasised that it is a vital aspect of democracy which allows for the inclusion of all citizens in the management and development of the communities in which they live in.

“The principle objectives of Local Government are to involve as many persons as possible in the management and development of the communities and neighbourhoods in which they live, and to promote the economic, environmental, cultural and social wellbeing of citizens.

“The establishment of the Local Government Commission and the oversight of which it will provide over the Local Government System will safeguard, will strengthen and will promote these objectives,” President Granger explained.

Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan, who was among ministers present at the swearing-in ceremony, said that Monday was a “Landmark Day for Guyana”, pointing out that the Local Government Commission was long in the making.

He recalled that the process that led to the swearing-in of the members of the commission dates back to the 7th Parliament.

Minister Bulkan said the Commission is made up of a very distinguished, experienced core of people. “Among them we have two former Local Government Ministers, namely, Mr. Collymore, and Mr. Norman Whittaker. It contains as well, the former Town Clerk of the City of Georgetown, Ms. Sooba. Among the members are also two former regional chairpersons, namely Mr. Mortimer Mingo and Clement Corlette. It includes Joan Ann Ramascindo who is an experienced practitioner in Local Government matters having served for terms, over ten years as a Regional Democratic Councillor, and finally, Mr. Marlon Williams who is a business executive, as well as a seasoned politician,” the Communities Minister detailed.

He noted that the Local Government Commission will be housed in the Boardroom of the Ministry of Communities. “The Ministry stands ready to support in every practical way the smooth functioning of the commission…Office facilities will be provided by the Ministry at the level of the Boardroom of the Ministry of Communities. We will also provide staffing and secretariat support,” Minister Bulkan added.

FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

The first order of business for the commission will be to elect from among themselves a chairman and deputy chairman. Additionally, the commission will also appoint a secretary and other needed staff.

Resources have been provided in the 2017 budget to allow for the functioning of the commission.

Mingo, who is among the Commissioners, said it is a privilege to serve on the first Local Government Commission, even as he pledge to fulfill the mandate of the constitutional body. “Given my experience as Chairman for Region 10 for 10 years and in Local Government, I expect that whatever issues that will be brought before the Commission that same will be dealt with and addressed in accordance with the applicable laws.”

Minister of State Joseph Harmon, Minister within the Ministry of Communities with responsibility for Housing Valerie Adams-Yearwood, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communities Emil McGarrell, and Mayor of Bartica Gifford Marshall were among the officials present at the swearing in ceremony.