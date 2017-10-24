Injection of Bolt good for Formula One – Lewis Hamilton

LEWIS Hamilton, Formula One champion elect, believes the star-studded cast that filtered throughout the United States Grand Prix last Sunday in Austin, Texas is something the sport needs.

Hamilton played his part in the fanfare after driving, retired track legend Usain Bolt, around the track for a taste of the Formula One experience.

Bolt also did interviews with the drivers on the podium, while former US president, Bill Clinton, presented the winner’s trophy.

There was also more fanfare as well, as Hollywood actors appeared on the starting grid, Bolt sent the starters off for their formation lap and Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders performed in front of the grandstand.

“I think it’s great. The Americans are way better than us Europeans in putting shows on. You look at the Super Bowl, the NFL games, the NBA games. They are way more fun than other sporting events in Europe,” said Hamilton.

“They are more showy and its more of an atmosphere and I like that its starting to spill over into this. I think that’s the best start of a grand prix that I’ve seen,” he added.

According to Hamilton, there could be more to Formula One than just the driving.

“If we can bring that more into Formula One culture I think it’s just going to be more exciting … the sex appeal was there. That’s what motor racing has been missing for a long time, I think,” he said.

Other drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull team boss, Christian Horner believed the fanfare more appropriate for certain audiences.

Hornier did say, however, that Formula One needed to try new things.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, holds his running shoes that was presented to him by legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt after the Brit won the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, last Sunday in Austin, Texas.