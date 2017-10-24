Guyanese McKoy named on US Cross Country ‘Team of the Week’

GUYANA’s Claudrice McKoy was named on the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division One Women’s TEAM OF THE WEEK.

McKoy, representing Monroe College, running at the JUCO Northeast Championships, took the women’s individual title in 20:22.0, more than five seconds ahead of the closest competitor.

This was the second win of the year for McKoy, who also won the Queensborough CC Invitational back in September.

McKoy gained a full scholarship to Monroe College following her performance at the CARIFTA Games this year, where she won Gold in the 3000m and Bronze in the 1500m.

McKoy will be in action on Saturday when she competes in the 2017 NJCAA Region XV Championship, hosted by SUNY Ulster in Stone Ridge, N.Y. The meet is set to begin at 10 a.m.

The athletics programme at Monroe College encompasses a total of 26 teams competing across nine sports. There are 18 varsity and junior varsity programmes, as well as club men’s rugby, and the newly- added club women’s rugby team, competing on the New Rochelle campus as the Monroe Mustangs (NJCAA Division I).

The Monroe Express, based out of the Bronx campus, will have six teams competing at the NJCAA Division III level beginning in the fall of 2017.