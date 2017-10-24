Guyana’s first `football stadium’ taking shape

ALMOST three weeks after work commenced on Guyana’s first ‘football stadium’, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) yesterday, through president, Wayne Forde and vice-president, Rawlston Adams, said they are pleased and confident of at least reaching the target of completing the first phase by the end of January.

Through the FIFA Forward Programme, the facility, one which is close to two decades in the making, will be built the 8.5 acres land which was leased from the Eccles/Ramsburg Neighbourhood Democratic Council.

Nabi and Sons was sub-contracted to work along with Greenfields and should see the first phase completed by the end of January, 2018.

The first phase of the project will see the construction of the artificial turf by Greenfields, a manufacturer of artificial turf. Other aspects of the facility will include dormitories, kitchen services, a gym and a pool.

According to Adams, the hope of the GFF is to see the completion of the first phase as stated on their timeline, but, that would be heavily dependent on the weather.

Meanwhile, the GFF’s president stated that he’s happy with the work done so far by Nabi and Sons, and is hopeful that by the end of January, the facility should have a pitch which will be put to use.

According to Forde, approximately 24 months is estimated for the completion of the entire facility, and he is certain that the project is “going to make a tremendous impact on the way football is operated in Guyana. Much of the encampment services that we’re involved in really requires a massive investment from the Federation”.

Under the FIFA Forward Programme, National Federations are entitled to US$750 000 annually, but, in the case of Guyana, given the fact that it is the country’s first, Forde said that FIFA wanted to ensure that as much resources as possible are available, and as such, it was not possible for him to state the estimated cost of the entire project.

The GFF president also noted that next, the GFF and FIFA will look to build a similar structure in Linden, and then Rupununi, after which, the other parts of Guyana will ‘fall in line’.