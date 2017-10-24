Everest Masters to host United All Star in 35-overs encounter

By: Elroy Stephney

ANOTHER visiting team will compete against host, Everest Masters, in a 35-overs encounter tomorrrow at the Everest cricket ground, starting from 11:00 am. The United All-Star team from Florida, USA, which accepted an invitation will seek to gain top honors against the host as an exciting match is anticipated between the two Masters’ sides.

Both teams have released their squad as follows:-

Everest Masters – Rajesh Singh (Captain), Sahadeo Hardaiow, Basil Persaud, Hemraj Garbarran, Saheed Mohamed, Imtiaz Sadik, Rohan Sarjoo, David Harper, Rakesh Gangaram, Ronald Jaisingh, Johnny Azeez, Satyendra Khemraj, Ramesh Narine and Anil Beharry.

United All Star – Nandkishore Phanisnaraine (Captain), Bhim George, Ragendra Sooknanan, Vivian Gooniah, S. Persaud, M.Lallbeharry, Balham Persaud, Jaipaul Seenauth, Muneshwar Lall and Devin Baldeo.

Trophies and plaques are sponsored by Trophy Stall, a long-standing donor to the Everest Cricket Club.