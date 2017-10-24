Colts make ‘clean sweep’ of Banks DIH/GABA Leagues

COLTS Basketball Club yesterday received their spoils from sponsor Banks DIH, having made a ‘clean sweep’ of the recently-concluded Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) Division One and Two tournaments, as well as the U23-Division Leagues.

Colts had also swept the League in 2016, owing such to the continued investment made by the club’s principle, former GABA president, Michael Singh.

Pacesetters, a usual powerhouse in Georgetown basketball, settled for second place finishes in the U23 and Second Division trophies, while Plaisance Guardians collected their second place trophy for their runner up finish behind Colts in the Division O

ne category of the League.

GABA’s President, Adrian Hooper, upon congratulating Colts and the other clubs, stated “these past three months have seen gruesome competition in the leagues, but nevertheless Bounty Colts managed to defend all three of their titles.

I know that the teams have been watching Colts closely and when GABA hosts its year-end knockout tournament in December, it will be a very tough competition.”