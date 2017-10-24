Alleged arsonist remanded to prison

A 45-YEAR-OLD man was on Monday charged and remanded to prison by City Magistrate Judy Latchman for torching his reputed wife’s home.

Kerwin Jarvis was charged for unlawfully and maliciously setting fire to the home of June McAlmont while she was inside on October 17 at Lot 182 Da Silva Street, Georgetown.

The unrepresented man pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to prison until November 13.

According to the police prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves, on the day in question McAlmont came home from work and met her husband in the house. He locked himself in the bedroom and a few minutes later he emerged with a quantity of clothing, threw a flammable substance on them and set fire to the items.

The prosecutor added that Jarvis began to choke his wife and told her they were both going to die in the fire. The woman managed to escape by jumping through a window while the defendant broke the door and escaped.

Gonsalves told the court that Jarvis was expected to be charged for a similar offence in relation to another house which was burnt in the fire.