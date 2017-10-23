Three dead

— including young couple in Vreed-en-Hoop accident

THREE persons are dead after a Toyota Premio motorcar slammed into a utility pole after overtaking a minibus on the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road, West Coast Demerara on Sunday.

Dead are Deodat Mohan, 22, of Vreed-en-Hoop, who was the driver of the vehicle PPP 4014, and passengers Reaz Barakat, 18, of Rumzeight Gardens, West Coast Demerara and Telisha Terika Singh, 17, of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

The passengers were in a relationship.

According to police, motorcar PPP 4014 driven by Mohan was proceeding east along the northern side of the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road, allegedly at a fast rate, when he lost control and collided with motor car PHH 7894 which was parked on the said side of the road, before crashing into a nearby utility pole.

The pole was severed by the impact of the hit.

The driver and the female occupant were taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Barakat was transferred from the West Demerara Regional Hospital to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in a critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have since launched an investigation into the accident.

The previous Sunday five persons died in Corentyne, Berbice when a car drove into a pothole and slammed into an incoming truck.

The five occupants of the car identified as Sabita Mangali 40, owner/proprietor of Sabita Immigration Services, Located at Maraj Building, Charlotte Street, Georgetown; her two sons Emanuel Mangali, 18 and five-year-old

Ethan Ramjeet, as well as her secretary and friend Reshma Seeram, 38, and Dhanpaul Kishandayl, the driver, who only recently returned from the U.S., all died on the spot, reports say.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the five were heading to the Number 63 beach.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Power & Light Company (GPL) in a statement said the accident which occurred around 16:00 hrs on Sunday along the West Coast Demerara Public Road, caused significant damage to its network within the vicinity of Vreed-en-Hoop.

Customers along New Road Vreed-en-Hoop are without electricity.

“Significant restorative work inclusive of replanting poles, re-erecting transmission lines and replacing a high voltage transformer are required and will be completed tomorrow (today), Monday, October 23, 2017. As a result, the electricity supply will be restored upon completion of the aforementioned restorative work,” GPL said.