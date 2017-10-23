Registration for Guyana Open closes on October 30

– Tournament billed for November 4-5

Registration for the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) premier golf tournament–The Guyana Open–is set to close on October 30.

The two-day event is billed for November 4-5 at the country’s lone golf course at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara.

According to information received, the LGC is hoping to attract close to 100 golfers from The USA, Canada, Suriname, Colombia, Argentina, FiJi and the Caribbean.

The LGC is using the tournament to once again aid in the sport’s tourism drive, as the event will draw a wide cross-section of golfers and supporters from various countries.

The club in a media release stated “We are thrilled to see that participation of overseas golfers is at an all-time high and we remain committed to the creation of new and exciting programs focused on allowing new golfers to participate in such an exciting event. We are also proud to have our golfers wear a pink ribbon on the final day in support of Breast Cancer Awareness and we will make a donation to the Guyana Cancer Institute.”

The Guyana Open 2017 will feature 7-time Guyana Open Champion, Avinash Persaud, and 2-time Guyana Open Women’s Champion, Joaan Deo, defending their respective titles against stiff competition.

Giving an update to this publication regarding plans for the event, acting Public Relations Officer of the LGC, Guy Griffith, said preparations are moving apace.

This year’s activities will also include special participation in an inaugural Guyana Open Putting Contest which will see Queen’s College, Bishops’ High and St. Roses High competing for the title.

The LGC is anticipating a large turnout of competitors on the nine-hole course, with keen rivalry in the Championship Flight (0-9 handicap), B Flight (10-18), C Flight (19-28) and Ladies Flight.

The ground-keeping team has been hard at work and the course is expected to be in excellent condition for the event.

Tee-off time is 16:00hrs each day. Admission is free, and ‘early-bird’ fans will receive a free raffle ticket to win one of several gate prizes, compliments of the sponsors. To be eligible, fans must be in before 14:00hrs each day.

Another initiative taken by the LGC, will see the Guyana Motor Racing Club displaying several race cars for fans to inspect and take close-up photographs.

The LGC expresses gratitude to the following: Abdool & Abdool, American Home & Beauty Supplies, Ansa McAl Trading, AR Printery, Aracari Resort, Assuria General Insurance, Banks DIH, Beepats, Brewsters, Cevons Waste Management, Continental Group of Companies, Crown Mining, Escape Therapy, Fab Cakes & Cupcakes, Grand Coastal Hotel, Massy Group Guyana, Mobile Outfitters, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Peppy’s, Nand Persaud, Nesha’s Flowerland, NexGen Global Marketing Services, Oasis Café, Pritipaul Singh Investments, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Southland International, and the Chilean Embassy.