Regal SCC, Regal Sports on board Prime Minister’s T20 cup

WITH action in the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. (GSCL INC)-organised Inaugural Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup set to bowl off on Friday at various venues in Georgetown, softball pioneer, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre and Regal Sports have thrown their support behind the three-day tournament.

The sponsorship was confirmed on Saturday last when Bibi Samaroo presented a cheque to GSCL Inc secretary, Telesha Ousman, at the business entity located at 69 Seaforth Street, Campbellville.

Samaroo in brief remarks said the company is always willing to support the development of softball cricket.

On the other hand, Ousman indicated that the sponsorship will provide some form of assistance towards the three-day event.

The tournament will be played in two categories: the Masters and All Stars.

Everest Cricket Ground will host the finals on October 29, when $600 000 will be up for grabs in the Open category, while the Masters will vie for the winners’ purse of $500 000. Both categories will have a runners-up prize of $100 000 as well as trophies.

The tournament, which is being played in collaboration with the National Sports Commission, will feature the Open and Masters Categories with teams from New York, Florida and Canada, as well as the three counties of Guyana.

Lighted bails will be used in the competition and added entertainment will be provided by the Crossover band and cheerleaders during the finals.