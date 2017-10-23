Persaud’s century steers Everest Masters to easy win over Guyana Foundation

A magnificent unbeaten century by former Essequibo batsman, Basil Persaud, led Everest Masters to a convincing nine wicket victory over the visiting Guyana Foundation XI from the United Kingdom.

Played at the Everest ground last Sunday, the Guyana Foundation (UK) won the toss and batted first in the 30 overs affair. They were led by an accomplished 82 (8x4s+3x6s) from Navindra Sing, along with a fluent innings of 38 (5×4) from Navin Persaud and Patrick Khan 22 with 3×4, as they posted 189-8 from their allotted overs.

Former national opener Rohan Sarjoo this time took the ball and returned impressive figures of 3-22 from 5 overs while veteran off-spinner, Johnny Azeez supported with 2-31, while Rakesh Gangaram took 2-17.

In reply host Everest Masters made light work with the total as Basil Persaud’s commanding 101 not out laced with 13×4 and 2×6 and former national youth batsman, Hemraj Garbarran with an unbeaten 57, including 7×4 and 2×6, dominated proceedings.

The pair added an unbroken 145 run partnership as Everest Masters reached 192-1 in 27 overs to win by nine wickets.

At the presentation, Basil Persaud was adjudged Man-of-the-Match and was presented with a Medal. Guyana Foundation (UK) also presented the Everest Cricket Club with a plaque in honour of former life member of the club, David Seloochan.

Everest also returned the honours by also presenting a plaque to the visitors in recognition and appreciation of their visit to Guyana and for engaging the club in the well organized match. The plaque on behalf of the Everest Masters was compliments of Trophy Stall of Bourda Market.(Elroy Stephney)