Hamilton Green K.O. Football tournament: Soesdyke, Milerock and Police through to semi-final

WHEN action in the Hamilton Green Cup Knock-Out football tournament continued over the past weekend at the Victoria ground, East Coast Demerara, Soesdyke Falcons, Milerock and Police secured victories to book their places in the semi-final round of the tournament.

Soesdyke Falcons registered a 5-2 win over Ann’s Grove while Milerock scored a penalty-kick-shootout win over Uitvlugt after the two sides were deadlocked at 1-1 after regulation and extra time had expired.

Police on the other hand secured a walk-over win from Silver Shattas.

Playing in front a sizeable crowd at the East Coast venue, Tyrell Khan registered three second-half goals for Soesdyke Falcons, while his teammates, Kelly Batson and Colin McLean scored the other two goals.

Responding for Ann’s Grove were Tyreek Cummings and Nikena Prince.

Khan’s hat-trick of goals was registered within an 11-minute period.

He (Khan) found the back of Ann’s Grove’s net in the 60th, 70th and 71st minutes, while Boston found his target in the 67th minute and McLean was on target in the 40th minute.

For Ann’s Grove, Prince scored in the 28th minute and Cummings in the 69th minute.

The winning team will earn $500,000 and the Minister of State trophy, while the runners-up will receive $250,000 and the Busta trophy.

The third place finisher will receive $125,000 and the John Fernandes trophy and the team finishing fourth will take home $100,000 and the Cummings Electrical trophy.