Former magistrate questioned for witness-tampering

THE case of murdered Berbice carpenter, Faiyaz Narinedatt, has taken another twist over the weekend. A former magistrate and another person were detained in separate incidents for alleged witness- tampering.

Attorney and former magistrate Chandra Sohan, was on Sunday, October 22 detained and questioned by ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s

Major Crimes Unit after witnesses in the case notified ranks that he allegedly approached them to give false statements.

Police sources have confirmed that Sohan was detained and questioned on grounds of alleged witness- tampering and was subsequently released.

Guyana Chronicle understands that the former magistrate allegedly coerced witnesses to give false statements in favour of Marcus Brian Bisram in the ongoing Preliminary Inquiry into the murder of Narinedatt.

In addition, on Saturday, October 21, another male, said to be an eyewitness, was arrested by police and remains in custody for witness-tampering.

It is alleged that the man approached other witnesses to change their statements in return for monetary compensation. His arrest came to light after one of the witnesses made a report to the police. This publication understands that charges are expected to be laid against the accused soon.

The murder case has had its fair share of drama. At the inception, Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh recused himself from the matter. The matter is now being heard by Magistrate Charlyn Artiga.

Bisram was recently ordered to be extradited from the United States by New York Judge Peggy Kuo, to face murder charges here.

He is the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Narinedatt. Bisram is accused of passing instructions to five others, namely Radesh Motie, Harri Paul Parsram, Orlando Dickie, Diodath Datt and Niran Yacoob to kill Narinedatt during a party between October 31 and November 1, 2016, at Number 70 Village, Berbice.

Narinedatt was beaten after he allegedly rebuffed Bisram’s sexual advances early November 1, last year.

It is alleged that Bisram was hosting an after-party for the Community Policing Group during which he reportedly made sexual advances to Narinedatt, who was present at the party, but was rejected.

Reports are that Narinedatt was urinating when the Guyanese/US based businessman approached him and tried to touch his private parts. Narinedatt became angry, accosted the businessman and slapped him twice.

The businessman then reportedly ordered one of his bodyguards to “get rid of him,” and that he (businessman) “will deal with it.”

The carpenter was reportedly viciously attacked by the bodyguards and several others joined in beating him to death, allegedly in the presence of all at the party.

His body was placed on the public road and ran over by a car to make his death appear to be as a result of an accident. Soon after, seven persons were arrested with two allegedly confessing that Narinedatt was beaten to death, and they fingered Bisram as the mastermind behind the act.