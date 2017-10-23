Ensuring food security

IN every nation, agriculture should be top on the list of national development sector priorities, since it is about ensuring that citizens are afforded the opportunity of unhindered access to ready supplies of available fresh food of nutritional value. This translates into a well fed and healthy citizenry. But there is also a significantly important benefit as well: that agriculture as a well-managed, economic activity enhances the particular region/community where such activity takes place, as well as being a central contributor to GDP. In other words, its contribution to national development is pivotal.

Guyana, like so many of its sister CARICOM member states, has a traditional history of agricultural activity, that has its genesis in the sugar plantation system. And along our very expansive coastal belt, cane-farming, whether as a private or state activity, is still very much in evidence. But there are hundreds of rice and coconut farms, and numerous examples of other-crops activities, as well.

It is because of this continuous activity through the decades, that Guyana for a while had largely been recognised as the food basket of the Caribbean, an accolade that assumed even greater significance for a period during our early modern political history with the Grow More Food campaign, as part of the Clothe, House and Feed the nation plan. Citizens, particularly those in Georgetown and its environs, were encouraged to plant ground provisions and other crops on every available land space around their homes and residences. Even public offices took part in this national food drive.

No doubt, that such a project did reveal what can be achieved, despite criticisms from the then political opposition of the day that later in government, introduced a similar national call, especially to farmers to “Grow More.”

However, despite its importance as a pivotal economic activity and contributor to national GDP and keeping the nation fed, national agriculture has continued to face national challenges. There are questions too, such as whether optimal use has been made of the country’s vast arable land opportunities – the hinterland; and the critical issue of diversification. More important, is the question of food security, so vital to the growth and development of developing countries.

It is against this background that aspects of the nation’s agriculture will be highlighted, particularly the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) introduction of its five-year Action Plan that centres primarily on transforming agricultural production in Region Nine.

The hinterland as an agricultural producer to the national food chain can be said to be under-utilised, given its vast land opportunities that have traditionally centred its produce on mostly ground provisions.

This explains why residents, within the wider hinterland, have lived a reliance on food supplies from the coastlands. But this has been undergoing gradual transformation within recent years, with initiatives such as a Rice Beans Project, and spice cultivation in Region One. There is also fruit and peanut-planting at Aranaputa, Region Nine.

However, with the government’s introduction of a five-year Action Plan, the acceleration is under way to advance large-scale agriculture in a more diversified and climate-resilient manner.

The emphasis will be to transform agriculture in Region Nine, making maximum use of its vast arable land. A target area of 400 acres for this programme is to cater for acquaculture, livestock development, crops, and ruminants. This reflects the introduction of large-scale agriculture, or mega farms, into the intermediate and Rupununi savannahs; introducing eco-friendly and cost- effective methods. It also hints at diversification, taking the lessons learnt from the parlous state of the sugar industry which is debt-ridden, due to its unprofitability and other factors.

Even rice production, although recording annual record tonnage, has had its challenges, due to the unavalability of markets. This sector is now once again able to access international markets due to government’s intervention, as well as supplying material for value-added products.

That this intervention for expansion of hinterland agriculture is timely, cannot be over emphasised, given the challenges of seasonal rainfall and flooding that continue to affect farm production on the low-level coastal belt. It will usher in a raft of ground-breaking objectives, such as improving food and nutrition security and poverty alleviation, with the important ingredients of sustainable and integrated development of Region Nine communities.

There are other enabling factors to aid in the strategisation of agriculture in Region Nine: improved public and private sector linkages; promotion of a business-like approach to agriculture, enhanced food production, diversification, and profitability.

This is indeed opening a new vista for the Rupununi and its communities, where the potential for bringing change to lives is now a reality. It is certain that this initiative will be replicated in other parts of the hinterland; but that it has commenced in the Rupununi is because of the huge land opportunities.

Although inaccessible, there is an ongoing road-building programme and upgrading of airstrips that will provide for interconnectivity in transporting agricultural produce from one point to another throughout this vast savannah, and to other locations as well. Three results are expected here: reduction of dependency on coastland food, selling surpluses and even competing with the coastland, in terms of prices of food sold to consumers.

All through our regions, there are current measures such as installation of pumps and upgrading of roads for access to farming areas, that are being taken to support making agriculture a sustainable and important socio-economic factor wherever such an activity exists.

It is evident that such a strategic plan, as outlined by the coalition government, has as its final goal the food security of the hinterland — and by extension the wider nation. Let it be reiterated that food security, defined as allowing people to have “physical and economic access to sufficient safe and nutritious food” is a public good and a human right, in addition to being the underpinning of every community’s self- reliance.

Food security is the stimulator and engine of the economic production of especially developing nations. For apart from increasing the purchasing power of farmers who sell their marketable produce, it is an important foreign exchange earner — It protects a nation and its peoples’ dignity.

With time, the Rupununi and surrounding hinterland and the nation as a whole, will become guarantors of this fact.