Brusches Classic basketball: Ravens eliminate Guardians, Jets stop Bulls to reach semi-final playoffs

BY Joe Chapman

FORMER champions Ravens secured a semi-final berth with a 74-65 victory over Plaisance Guardians, while Amelia’s Ward Jets inflicted a 80-54 whipping of Half Mile Bulls, to also qualify for the final four showdown after day two of the 6th Brusches Classic Invitational basketball championships on Sunday night at the Mackenzie Sports Club hardcourt.

Playing in the first game, Ravens returned to competitive basketball with an impressive display as they held a 18-17 first quarter edge, and while they shared a 14-14 second quarter exchange, they remained slightly ahead 32-31 at half time.

Ryan Stephney stepped up his game in the second half and engineered his team’s somewhat surprise win after Guardians had reached the recent Open final in Georgetown.

In the third quarter, the Ravens took away the game from their opponents with a 28-9 run and they were able to stave off the final surge by the Guardians who rebounded with a 25-9 run but were unable to catch their opponents who now face Colts in the first semifinals on Friday night.

Raven’s captain Ryan Stephney had a game high 26 points, while good support was received from Jermain Slater who netted 13 points while Tyrone Hamid and Ryan Gullen each contributed nine for the winners.

Nikkoli Smith was the best player for Guardians with 25 points as N. Yisrael added 11 and T. Woolford 10.

In the other game, Jets made light work of Half Mile Bulls with a flying start as they ended the first quarter leading 24-8 and while Bulls were able to outscore the Jets 16-15, the first half ended with Jets in the lead 39-24.

They then made a move to take the game out of the Bulls sight with a 25-16 run to head into the last quarter ahead 64-40 which proved too much for the Bulls and when the final whistle came, it was smooth sailing 80-54.

Akeem Kanhai was the floor leader for the Jets as Adrian Webster played well inside to top score with 14 points with Kanhai notching up 13 while Joel Webster and Donnel Benjamin added 10 apiece.

For the Bulls, who missed the inside presence of Travin Dryden, Michael Turner led them with 15 points with Terron Welch getting 13 and Vibert Benjamin 12 points.

Semi-finals are set for Friday when Ravens face Colts and Royals take on Jets.