Teams drawn in respective groups for Prime Minister T20 Softball Cup

THE teams participating in the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. (GSCL INC)-organised Inaugural Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup were drawn in their respective groups yesterday, ahead of the October 27 – 29 tournament.

The draw which was held at the Malteenoes Sports Club yesterday, saw Regal, one of the country’s leading softball teams, being placed in Group A with Farm, De Hoop and Speedboat XI in the Open Category.

In Group B, Success, Hill Foot Warriors and Spartans will collide, while Group C will see Mafia XI, Boots XI and SVC Enforcers.

In the Masters Category, Amazon Masters, Regal Masters and New York Hustlers are in Group A. Group B is made up of HS Masters, Tropical Springs and Enterprise Masters.

Everest cricket ground will host the finals on October 29, when $600,000 will be up for grabs in the Open category, while the Masters will vie for the winners’ purse of $500,000. Both categories will have a runners-up prize of $100,000 as well as trophies.

According to the organisers, no registration fee is required to play in the ‘first of its kind’ T20 tournament. A team briefing is set for 13:30hrs at Malteenoes where the rules and other matters in relation to the tournament will be discussed.

Malteenoes, GYO, GNIC and the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) grounds are the other venues where matches will be played simultaneously on October 27, 28 and 29.

The tournament, which is being played in collaboration with the National Sports Commission, will feature the Open and Masters Categories with teams from New York, Florida and Canada, as well as the three counties of Guyana, participating.

Lighted bails will be used in the competition and added entertainment will be provided by the Crossover band and cheerleaders during the finals at the Everest Cricket Club.