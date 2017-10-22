Jeffrey, Summerbell rule Caribbean Invasion

– Seebarran cops Easy Cup titles

THE Guyanese competitors held their own Saturday evening to fight off a sturdy Jamaican contingent at the GT Motorsports Georgetown Grand Prix.

Battling for country pride, the Guyanese were outstanding in their drives to hold their own against the Jamaicans who came with a point to prove.

In the 125CC, it was Kristian Jeffrey who won two of the three races on the night after admitting that the pressure was overwhelming.

In the two races he won, the Guyanese was on pole position, but starting from fourth in the second race, a spin on the exit of the bowl ensured that he fell to an unfamiliar fifth.

Jeffrey said, “I was coming in hot on Josh (Sirgany of Jamaica), so it was either I make contact or take myself out. I chose the latter, but that’s racing.

“Yes, the pressure tonight (Saturday) was a lot. I always say that pressure bursts pipes and there you have it, pipe burst,” Jeffery said.

For his two wins, he was adjudged champion driver of the class with the junior division being won by Jamaica’s Senna Summerbell.

Senna, the son of ace racecar and rally driver, David Summerbell, finished third in race-one and continued his climb up the podium, taking second in race-two and finally the podium top step.

There were wins each for Mikhil Persaud and Rayden Persaud in races one and two, respectively.

In the easy Cup Rookie, it was all Raymond Baksh who picked up two first and a third place finish to be crowned champion driver.

In Race 1, it was Baksh ahead of Dharmendra Dharmo and Ralph Persaud. Dharmo won ahead of Persaud and Baksh in race two, while Baksh, Dharmo and Shahab Gajie finishing in that order in Race three.

In the Easy Cup light, there was no answer for Raymond Seebarran who picked up two first and one second place finish to be crowned champion driver.

Raymond Baksh won the first race ahead of Seebarran and Dharmo, with Seebarran winning from Dharmo and Haniff Mohamed in race two.

Race three saw Seebarran again winning ahead of Baksh and Dharmo. In the lone Easy Cup Heavy race, Seebarran won from Stefan Jeffrey.