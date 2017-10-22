GTT’s ‘Pinktober’ 10K/5K Run/Walk attracts thousands

OVER 3,000 people flooded the streets of Georgetown yesterday for the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) ‘Pinktober’ 10K/5K Run/Walk, as the company observed Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

GTT collaborated with the Guyana Cancer Foundation (GCF) for “Pinktober” – an initiative geared towards increasing awareness of breast cancer.

Since the launch of ‘Pinktober’ GTT and the GCF hosted a series of events during their month-long activity calling for more action on breast cancer awareness.

Public Telecommunications Minister, Cathy Hughes, joined the likes of US Ambassador to Guyana Perry Holloway along with scores of disable people who braved the sweltering heat to complete their task.

GTT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Justin Nedd, who also participated in the ‘one of a kind’ event, thanked the people for coming and supporting his company’s collaborative effort in their attempt to sensitise the masses about the ills of the dreadful disease that have killed millions of women around the world.

Nedd promised and pledged GTT’s support for next year’s event, stating that he hoped it would surpass this year’s hosting.

Banks DIH, Impressions, Star Rentals, Pulse Entertainment, and Hits and Jams were among the sponsors for yesterday’s 10K/5K Run/Walk.