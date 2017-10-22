Geron Williams wins Digicel/Evolution Cancer Awareness feature

–dedicates victory to late relative Barbara Lovell

GUYANA’s lone professional racing cyclist, Geron Williams yesterday won the feature 35-lap race of the Digicel/Team Evolution Cancer Awareness Cycle Road Race which was staged around the outer circuit of the National Park.

After blowing away the field that was made up of the country’s top wheelsmen, Williams, a humble individual told Chronicle Sport he wants to dedicate his hard-earned victory to his relative, Barbara Lovell, who died a few years ago from Breast cancer.

“Today’s race was more than a bicycle race, and the victory was made a bit sweeter by the competitive nature of the event.” Williams stated.

He (Williams) said leading up to the event, he prepared for a very intense race and it lived up to expectations, but was prepared for it and in the end, his preparations paid off.

He said the race was very tough from the start and he missed the first break which occurred after the completion of the third lap, but with assistance from four other cyclists, he was able to connect back to the learders.

He said with three laps remaining and after sharing the lead with a few of the other cyclists up front, he made his move but was pursued by Curtis Dey, Jonel Yearwood, Andrew Hicks and Mark Harris. With one lap remaining, he found himself in second position but battled to the end and in turning for the finish at the corners of Lamaha and Irving Streets, he made his move and blew away the opposition, winning by approximately five bicycle lengths.

Dey was second, Yearwood third, Hicks fourth, Harris fifth and Paul DeNobrega sixth.

Williams also won three of the five prime prizes that were up for grabs, while Walter Grant-Stuart and Dey won one each.

In other results, Dey was the first junior to cross the finish line. Shane Bourne won the five-lap mountain bike race ahead of Oziah McAullay and Julio Melville, respectively.

The novice event was won by Raphael Alberts who finished ahead of O’Neil Rosae and Paul Thomas, respectively.

Ian `Dumb Boy’ Jackson won the 20-lap race for veterans over 45 years of age, ahead of Kennard Lovell and Amrit Sankazr, respectively.

In the 20-lap race for veterans under 45 years of age, Junior Niles won from Paul Cho-Wee-Nam and Stephen Fernandes, in that order.

As was promised prior to the start of the event, Digicel had pledged to match the registration fee of the cyclists and donate same to the Cancer Institute of Guyana and yesterday, they lived up to their promise by donating a cheque worth $472,000 to the organisation.