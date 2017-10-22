Former Magistrate arrested for witness tampering

Prominent Berbice Attorney and former Magistrate Chandra Sohan has been arrested Sunday for witness tampering as the sensational case in the murder of carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt continues.

Police said that if charged and convicted, Sohan could face up to life imprisonment.

In July last the attorney was also accused of obstructing justice into the case of flamboyant young philanthropist Marcus Bisram who was accused of passing the instructions to five others, namely Radesh Motie, Harri Paul Parsram, Orlando Dickie, Diodath Datt, Niran Yacoob to kill Narinedatt during a party at Bisram’s between October 31 and November 1, 2016, at Number 70 Village, Berbice.

It is alleged that Bisram was hosting an after-party for the Community Policing Group during which he reportedly made sexual advances to Narinedatt, who was present at the party, but was rejected. Reports are that Narinedatt was urinating when the Guyanese/US based businessman approached him and tried to touch his private parts. Narinedatt became angry, accosted the businessman and slapped him twice. The businessman then reportedly ordered one of his bodyguards to “get rid of him,” and that he (businessman) “will deal with it.”

The carpenter was reportedly viciously attacked by the bodyguards and several others joined in beating him to death, allegedly in the presence of all at the party. His body was placed on the public road and ran over by a car to make it appear to be an accident. Soon after, seven persons were arrested with two allegedly confessing that Narinedatt was beaten to death, and fingered Bisram as the mastermind behind the act.

Bisram was recently arrested in the United Stated and is awaiting extradition to face murder charges along with five others: Orlando Dookie, Niran Yacoob, Deodat Datt, Radesh Motie, and Haripaul Parsram.