Canada crush Guyana to take Pan Am Bronze

GUYANA’s chance for a second Pan American Hockey Federation medal was quelled on Saturday evening by the Canadians as the indoor tournament concluded at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Playing in the Bronze Medal fixture of the Pan American men’s cup, the locals were looking to exact revenge on the Canadians who had beaten them on Thursday evening.

And they started off well, scoring first from a Robert France field goal in the opening minute as the locals sought to take the fight to their North American opponents.

However, the proverbial thorn in their side from Thursday returned in the form of Guyana-born Jonatan Roberts, who equalized in the 8th minute through a penalty corner.

As the match carried on at a blistering pace, it was Canada who would eventually take the lead in the 18th minute through a-Devohn Noronha Teixeira field goal, much to the disgust of the packed Sports Hall.

The crowd were back on their feet a minute later, however, when Andrew Stewart brought things level again through a field goal in the 19th.

The half ended 2-2 and the Guyanese seemed pumped up as they sought revenge for the earlier thrashing, but the Canadians had other things in mind.

Gurtej Dhaliwal put the Canadians ahead once more in the 29th minute through a field goal and the Guyanese had no response.

And then it all came crashing down. Roberts returned for his second through a penalty corner in the 34th, and then fittingly enough, shut the Guyanese side down with his hat-trick shot and penalty corner in the 40th

In the later final, Trinidad and Tobago secured their spot in the FIH world cup next year in Berlin by beating Argentina 7-0 to run the tournament undefeated.

In the individual accolades, Roberts was crowned the leading goal scorer (14) and the tournament’s best male player, with Guyana’s Medroy Scotland being the best Goalkeeper.

Argentina’s Juan Eleicegui was adjudged the best youth player.