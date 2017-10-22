Barticians counting the days

–to opening of multimillion-dollar beach-front boulevard

BARTICA’S $41M Golden Beach Boulevard project is on stream, and according to Mayor Gifford Marshall, residents just can’t wait to see what the end product looks like.

“Having successfully completed our ‘Green Park’, which is powered by PV panels and elegantly displaying the town’s first public water fountain, the Municipality of Bartica has proceeded with its next transformative project, the Golden Beach Boulevard,” Marshall told the Guyana Chronicle during an interview recently.

To date, the multimillion-dollar project, which is being funded by the Ministry of Communities, is 35 per cent completed. It is expected to be finished by December 31, 2017.

On completion, the boulevard, which will be partly powered by PV panels, will consist of five mini-marts, decorative lighting, benches, a play zone, and plants and flowers unique to the township, the Mayor detailed.

Another phase of the project will include the construction of fountains at the entrances of the Boulevard, and a pier overlooking the Mighty Essequibo River at the Fourth Avenue entrance. However, this phase is expected to be completed before the 2018 Regatta season begins.

The benefits to be derived from the multi-million-dollar project are many, Marshall said, while explaining that it will positively impact the town’s tourism package and simultaneously create investment opportunities for residents of Bartica.

For the Town Council, it is also viewed as a source of revenue, especially during the regatta season.

“This and other projects are originated from the view of making Bartica not only Guyana’s model ‘Green’ town, but the tourism capital of Guyana,” the mayor said. “Our environment remains our greatest asset and we must collectively work to enhance same,” he added.

Before the end of 2017, Marshall said, residents, and visitors also, can expect to see the transformation of the Bartica Market and Community Centre into ‘green’ spaces with modern facilities.