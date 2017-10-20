Sexual Immorality goes beyond ethnicity

Reference is hereby made to the above caption as it relates to the publication of a letter in (S.N 26.09.17) captioned, “What will political parties, the police, the CPA do differently now when faced with child abuse allegations”? Editor, while I respect the concise disclosures made by the letter writer, Vidyaratha Kissoon, in two specific instances, it would be remiss of me not to mention that on two separate occasions in the print media, by way of letters, I had reason and compellingly so, to denounce the appointments that Kissoon had elaborated upon, which are as follows:

i. “The appointment of Kwame McCoy to the rights of the Child Commission, during the governance of the previously led PPP/C government”. This was/is akin to putting a cat to watch milk, given McKoy’s alleged preference.”

ii. “The sweeping under the carpet of Mr. Harding, M & C.C, a candidate of the APNU constituency in Region 4, Georgetown Sub-Division. This individual had incurred the wrath of WPA’s activists and other concerned groups with protests outside the CPA on Broad Street.

While the CPA remained mummified on the Harding issue on three instances of sexual allegations, additionally “party paramountcy” intervened to the extent that a subject minister’s comments indicated that “he’s a hard party worker and a family issue shouldn’t be made public”.

Is Kissoon oblivious to the fact, which is public knowledge that an Islamic tutor of Indo-Guyanese ancestry, was placed before the Courts for allegations of sexual molestation (s)”? (Sic)! The victims were Afro-Guyanese.

At the end of the day it’s still immoral in accordance with the Holy Bible and the Koran. In an Islamic State, such an act would have resulted in the “death penalty, in the most dehumanising manner”. But our outdated judicial system, weak police investigations, incompetent and unprofessional prosecution and an inconsistent CPA, has allowed the Islamic tutor to be released on bail.

Did the Director of Public Prosecutions, a Muslim of Indo-Guyanese ethnicity, recuse herself from the case, in the interest of impartiality? Was it a Muslim that posted bail? Did the state attempt to establish another route other than “a tendered medical certificate” towards dispelling a certain motion, re: justice for a poor, penniless and downtrodden mother. Her anguished cries and unanswered pleas are overcome by the inability of judicial reform, a manifesto and campaign pledge.

Would she have her day in court?

My condolences go out to the family, relatives, friends, classmates, community and the region, upon the senseless and sadistic killing of the late Leonard Archibald. The issue on hand lies not in blaming the community, despite the fact “it takes an entire village to raise a child”! But what of those that swore to an allegiance,” to serve and protect”? Does the present judicial system cater for profiling of known paedophiles, under scrutiny? Additionally, apart from periodic visits to the place of abode and reporting to the nearest police station/outpost weekly, such a factor would significantly aid the law enforcement agency, in the event of a change in address or phone number (s), while alerting other divisions.

Respectfully yours

Lester Sealey