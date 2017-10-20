 Nothing more than a bunch of rubber stumps

Dear Editor.

IF anyone had any doubt before, it has now been made crystal clear that the Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown are nothing more than a bunch of rubber stamps.

On October 17, 2017, the town clerk dispatched two letters to two members of the City Constabulary, arbitrarily and unilaterally dismissing them for what he deemed to be ‘gross misconduct’ and for ‘dereliction of duty.’

Whether the town clerk, who is only the chief administrative officer and not the chief executive officer, possesses the legal authority or force to dismiss these two employees on his own, is a different matter which should be challenged in the courts, but it is the absurdity of the town clerk’s actions is what this letter is addressing.

Just the day before, the town clerk had the 30 city fathers and mothers all adults, sit for hours and pontificate on the issue, during which time Mayor Patricia Chase-Green called on the Legal Affairs Committee to do a thorough investigation and to obtain more statements that were not earlier taken, all the while leading them to believe that they would be making the decision about the future of the constable.

Why did the town clerk waste the time and energy of the members of the Legal Affairs and Security Committee, whilst he went off and was doing his own investigation, even interviewing the victim? And how come an investigation that was taking months to be undertaken could suddenly be done overnight?

Why did the town clerk tell the council just a day before that absolutely nothing was proven and that the council should not be carried away by news reports on the matter, then the following day proceeds to fire the lance corporal where he said in his letter that the accused had engaged in a sexual act with a juvenile. The great Winston Churchill once said: Want of foresight, unwillingness to act when action would be simple and effective, lack of clear thinking, confusion of counsel until the emergency comes, until self-preservation strikes its jarring gong – these are the features which constitute the endless repetition of history.

Modi Sankar

181 First Street

Cummings Lodge

Greater Georgetown