Murderer put away for 35 years

STANLEY Barrow was on Thursday sentenced to 45 years in prison by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall after he pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter in the 2015 rape and murder of 68-year-old Megan Jones.

The sentence was handed down in the Georgetown High Court during the afternoon session.

Barrow will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years behind bars. Ten years in total was deducted from his 45-year sentence.

Eight years was deducted for his early plea and two years for the time he spent in jail. As such, the convicted man will serve only 35 years behind bars.

Barrow, called “Cuffy”, 46, was represented by Attorney Maxwell McKay, while the State prosecutors were Seeta Bishundial, Narissa Leander and Abigail Gibbs.

Justice Morris-Ramlall handed down her sentence after a probation report was read in court which described Barrow as being devoid of remorse.

It was reported that Stanley Barrow allegedly raped 68-year-old Megan Jones of Lot 14 Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara and cut out her tongue, between July 22 and July 25, 2015.

Jones was found lying on the access road to the Vreed-en-Hoop jetty area on July 22, 2015. She succumbed three days later to the injuries inflicted on her.

A post-mortem revealed that the woman sustained multiple injuries, including blunt trauma to the head and suffered a broken jaw.

It is alleged that the accused confessed that he had sex with the victim and when she started to complain of pain, he dealt her several blows and cut out her tongue.