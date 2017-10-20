Lethem bids President hearty welcome

–as community sheds ‘El Paso’ image, looks to future as a town

LETHEM was on Friday a hive of activity as hundreds flocked the roadways in anticipation of President David Granger’s official declaration of the community of about 7000 persons, a town.

Young and old alike lined the streets of Lethem to welcome the head-of-state who was flanked by First Lady Sandra Granger and several government ministers, including Minister of State, Joseph Harmon; Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes; Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan; Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr George Norton; Minister of Housing, Valerie Patterson-Yearwood; and Ministers within the Ministries of Natural Resources and Indigenous Peoples Affairs, Simona Broomes and Valerie Garrido-Lowe, respectively.

It was a moment of pride and celebration for all as President Granger emerged and took the stage. In his usual jovial manner reserved for such occasions, the President expressed his elation at being able to declare Lethem a town.

So elated was he, President Granger said, he forsees a bright future for Lethem, now that it no longer looks like the frontier town it once was that reminded him so much of the legendary ‘El Paso’ of the fabled Wild West.

He noted that since his last visit, which also happened to be his first and was some 48 years ago, the community has seen quite a bit of transformation.

“In the past, Lethem used to suffer from what I call ‘the compound mentality’,”he said, in that back then during the colonial period, the country was run by “a few compounds” of senior officials who were more concerned about taxation than with development.

“Today, we have a municipality which comes from among the people that are concerned with development and not government. That is why we changed the name from the Ministry of Local Government to the Ministry of Communities,” the president said.

DRIVERS OF CHANGE

Noting that the attainment of township status is serious business, in that it will allow the people themselves to be the drivers of change and development, President Granger charged the municipality to work together with all stakeholders to ensure that all their goals can be achieved.

The idea of having a local democracy, he said, is about empowering people; empowering the residents of Lethem; putting power in their hands to select the people they want to run the township.

“If you don’t like them; move them! You have municipal elections next year! They have to work, develop and produce; that is the democracy!” he said.

“I have every confidence in the Mayor and his Council that they will work for the development of this town.”

As to what he calls the “absurdity” of residents of Lethem, Mabaruma and Bartica among other hinterland communities having to travel all the way to Georgetown just to take care of business, President Granger declared:

“We are putting an end to that absurdity by delivering; we know what the people want! “We are going to relieve the pressure of individual residents and farmers and communities… We want this capital town to provide every public service that the residents need! You don’t have to go to Georgetown or Adventure, Lethem!”

As the seventh community to be elevated to the status of township, the President believes that Lethem can be an engine of growth and development, and that working together is key to accomplishing that goal.

Said he: “There are some people who drink confrontational soup… Who wins if this region is divided? If we work together, all of us will thrive; the rising tide lifts all the boats, regardless of what party you come from.”

As to how the government sees the future of Lethem, President Granger said. “We have plans, and those plans are aimed at delivering services. Lethem must become attractive; I want the Rupununi to continue to be an attractive destination for the tourism industry.”

PUT RUPUNUNI FIRST

He also called upon residents to adopt a policy of cooperation despite their political differences. “Say Rupununi first!” he declared. “Do not fight one another; you will feel the pain. Lethem must lead the way; it can become the model town; I can see the economy of this region is thriving.”

He acknowledged the massive development which has taken place in the town, but noted the need for infrastructural development, particularly in the area of roads and electricity.

In similar vein, Minister Bulkan spoke to upholding the rule of law and the meaning of democracy. He reminded residents of Lethem that it was the APNU+AFC coalition government that returned local democracy to the people.

Bulkan said his ministry is a RACE-based ministry, referring to the Regional, Agricultural and Commercial Exhibition.

“Our local government organs are not expected to be appendages of the central government, but rather to be the motors of economic growth. This administration is committed to removing the fist that is used to smother independence, autonomy and lawful authority of local democratic organs.”

Instead, Bulkan said his administration has committed itself to extend an open hand of support and collaboration, thereby empowering them as mandated by the Constitution.

“The commitment of Rule of Law is the cornerstone of democratic governance, and the administration will honour the law, because it is the right thing to do. We have seen the disregard for the system of local government, of which development is impossible,” stated Minister Bulkan.

The Minister of Communities congratulated the town’s first Mayor, Mr Carlton Beckles, on work he’s done since his election to office, but noted that much more needs to be done to advance Lethem.

Beckles, for his part, hailed the status of township as a mark of a new life for the people of Lethem. He said it will forever be etched in the minds of residents, and described it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

ECONOMIC PROSPERITY

“This town is meant to drive the economy of this region by attracting the type of investment needed to achieve it,” said Beckles, who noted the expansion of the housing sector, investment and renewable energy. He told residents that in order to benefit from the Local Government system, they first have to appreciate it and understand it.

“It is one where you can reach your local leaders on a daily basis; you can have solutions to issues…There is a correlation between your personal development and that of your community.”

He called on his residents not to be “hostages of the past,” while noting that some persons are waiting for the community to fail. “They want us to waddle in the cesspit of our past failures,” he said, noting that residents need to examine the integrity of their past leaders and be truthful.

Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) Regional Chairman, Mr Brian Allicock, congratulated Lethem on attaining township status, and noted that the region has come a long way.

“This is a very historic occasion, and I am proud of how far we have come,” he said.

Allicock disclosed that efforts are ongoing to develop a plan of action for regional development of which Lethem is part. “We are all working together with all stakeholders,” he said, but noted that there is a great need for better infrastructure and security.

“In this region, we need security; we as a people need to be more vigilant. We have crime on the rise in the villages; while the security forces concentrating on the township, the boys operating in the villages.

“We need to have our security forces mobile. Military has a three-quarter vehicle; and likewise the police. I am asking of you, Your Excellency, to put some thought into beefing up the security aspect within the township,” pleaded the regional chairman.

BETTER ROADS

He also pointed to the need to have better roads within the region, so as to aid in boosting the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, Linden Mayor, Mr Carwyn Holland, who also serves as the head of the Guyana Association of Municipalities, congratulated Lethem on its township status, while noting that the municipalities machinery has expanded.

“You are afforded the opportunity to intimately address your people’s issues,” Holland stated, while calling for embracing of the regional development consultative committee which he says would provide the platform for meaningful consultation between municipals and their bodies.

“For too long the councils have been clashing where there should be one shared municipal board,” said the Linden Mayor, as he urged Lethem to continue to position itself as the commercial hub it was destined to be.

“The prowess to develop a stronger Lethem already resides here,” Holland stated.

The simple ceremony, held in the heart of Lethem, saw a wide display of Region Nine talent, with dancers from Surama and the St.Ignatius youth group, along with singing done by the St. Ignatius School Choir.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Mayor Beckles handed over the Key to Lethem to President Granger as a token of appreciation before the plaque to commemorate the historic event was unveiled.

Also present at the ceremony was Mayor of Bartica, Mr Gifford Marshall, Guyana’s Ambassador to Brazil, Mr George Talbott and his wife, along with several Brazilian dignitaries.

Lethem, located in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo region, is named after Sir Gordon James Lethem who was Governor of British Guiana from 1941 to 1947.