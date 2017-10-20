Former GRDB officials on $1M bail each

THREE former Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) members accused of failing to make a proper entry into a register of a company and misappropriation of over $8.5M from the entity were on Friday slapped with 34 fraud related charges.

Former General Manager of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), Jagnarine Singh and deputy general manager, Madanlall Ramraj and in absentia, former accountant, Peter Ramcharran were all charged and appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and were released on $1M bail each.

Ramcharran is currently facing extradition proceedings in Canada based on an arrest warrant issued by Guyana on a similar charge recently.

Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) prosecutor Patrice Henry is contending that in 2011 to 2012 the three officials on 17 occasions committed the acts.

It is alleged that three officials, with intent to defraud, omitted or concur to be omitted $8.5M from the general ledger of the GRDB’s Cowan Street Office during the years 2011 and 2012.

They were not required to plea to the indictable charge.

And additional 17 counts of fraudulent misappropriation were read to the two men. These charges are all indictable.

The charges read that between 2011 and 2012, the three defendants fraudulently took the same monies for their own use or benefit.

The men were represented by attorney Glen Hanoman who told the court that both of his clients were not involved in the handling of the said monies but rather someone else in the accounts department of the GRDB.

Hanoman further stressed that his two clients along with other former members of GRDB were charged for similar offence back in May.

Prosecutor Henry asked that substantial bail be set due to the severity of the allegations. The Chief Magistrate released the duo on $1M bail each and adjourned the matter until November 16.