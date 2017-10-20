Firecrackers leave Diamond family homeless

CHILDREN playing with squibs caused an entire family to be homeless Wednesday night after their Lot 1892, 20th Street, Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home was completely destroyed.

The one-flat wooden house was occupied by a single mother, her four children and their grandmother. One neighbour said the children were throwing the squibs around and inside the house before the fire erupted.

Their mother Camita Singh said she was working at a beer garden located near First Bridge, Diamond, East Bank Demerara when she received a call informing her of the fire.

In tears, she said her daughter is preparing to write Common Entrance and they have lost all their valuables.

Singh said she is willing to accept any assistance and would be seeking help from the authorities to recover their source documents.

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle confirmed that the cause of the fire was as a result of children playing with firecrackers.