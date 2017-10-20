Counselling for remanded teen on murder charge

TWO teens charged with the killing of 55-year-old, Fazal Shaheed, during a robbery at Freeman Street, East La Penitence, were on Thursday placed under the supervision of a probation officer and ordered to undergo counselling while on remand.

This order was made by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan when Shawn DaSantos, 19, and Stephen Howard, 18, both residents of Freeman Street, made their second court appearance.

On Thursday, police prosecutor Inspector Neville Jeffers, told the court that over 27 witnesses are expected to testify during the preliminary inquiry.

Jeffers further stressed that an additional statement from the police crime lab is still outstanding and requested a week’s adjournment.

In light of the prosecution’s request, the chief magistrate adjourned the matter until October 25 for report and fixtures.

The teens are on remand for the charge which alleged that on September 24, at Lot 194 Freeman Street, they murdered Shaheed, a Berbice businessman, during the course of a robbery.

On Sunday, September 24, at Lot 194 East La Penitence, Georgetown, gunmen stormed the Shaheed family home as relatives were making final preparations for the patriarch’s one-year memorial service.

Fazal Shaheed was reportedly in the yard, around 00:40hrs, when the men invaded the house in which his two brothers, sisters and mother were present at the time.

The dead man’s brothers, Talim, 50, of Toronto, Canada, and Shalim, 53, of the United States, were both shot about their bodies.

A police source close to the investigation had told Guyana Chronicle that it was Fazal, during his last moments, who told a relative who his killers were, since they lived a mere few houses away.

And, it was that critical information which led to the arrest of the two suspects less than 24 hours after the incident occurred.

The 18-year-old suspect has been identified as the little brother of a high-profile prisoner, Jason Howard, who is before the court for murder and a series of armed robberies.

The suspects reportedly told the police that the gun that was used in the commission of the crime was borrowed from a friend. The source said, too, that the men further confessed that after seeing “strange faces” in the street, and having learnt that the persons were foreigners, they planned the robbery.

However, things did not go as planned as Fazal and his two brothers resisted and as they fought with their attackers, the gunmen discharged several rounds at them and Fazal Shaheed was shot four times about the body.