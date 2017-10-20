‘Causing death’ driver on $250,000 bail

A 28-YEAR-OLD man was on Friday released on $250,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for causing death by dangerous driving.

It is alleged that Dwayne Tambi on October 18 at the Land of Canaan Public Road, East Bank, Demerara drove a motor lorry in a dangerous manner to the public which resulted in the death of 50-year-old Joseph Harmon of Relief Public Road, EBD.

Tambi had pleaded guilty to the charge but the Chief Magistrate entered a not guilty plea on his behalf and requested the file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for further advice.

According to reports on the day in question Harmon was a passenger in a minibus and reportedly exited the bus to allow another passenger to enter when a motor lorry driven by Tambi, allegedly lost control and hit him.

It was reported that the lorry and minibus were proceeding north on the western side of the public road and a motorcar was proceeding in the opposite direction when the minibus stopped to pick up a passenger.

By this time Harmon came out of the bus and was hit by the lorry. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police Prosecutor Arwin Moore made no objection to bail but requested that it be substantial.

The Chief Magistrate granted Tambi $250,000 bail and adjourned the matter until November 6.