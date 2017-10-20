‘Agri’ talk gives food for thought

–to hundreds of children on Career Day tour

HUNDREDS of students from across the country were on Thursday left with some serious food for thought after spending the day talking agriculture with some of the country’s leading minds on the subject.

The occasion was an organised tour of four of the country’s leading agricultural agencies, namely: The Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA); the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI); the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA); and the Satyadeow Sawh Aquaculture Station (SSAS), all of which are located at Mon Repos, on the East Coast of Demerara.

At the GSA, which turned 54 in September, students were led in a discussion on youth in agriculture by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Programme Specialist, Dr. Patrick Chesney, who had cut his teeth at the institution.

Using as his theme, “Attributes required to succeed in an agricultural career,” he shared with his charges what it takes to be where he’s at today.

“Be respectful to teachers, family and the rule of law. Respect drives; certain important elements that are required for learning,” he said.

He also encouraged them to consider a career in agricultural science, as it has lots of opportunities to offer.

“Accept my injunction from this day onward, that you will dedicate a portion of your energy to productive, meaningful conversation, productive meaningful engagement, and productive meaningful actions,” Dr Chesney urged.

Chelsea James of St Stanislaus College was so moved by what Dr Chesney had to say, she already want to be an agronomist.

“I think that creativity leads to innovation such as non-traditional agricultural methods,” she said.

“It was very informative, and if I were to choose an agricultural career, I would choose agronomy, because that’s the base of everything.

“I do think that events like this encourage us to join the field, because they show us what they are about, and the different careers you can choose in agriculture.”

After the discussions, students from the various schools were given the opportunity to visit several booths, and witness first-hand agricultural practices and tools involved.

For Jamilla Hughes of President’s College, It was the opportunity of a lifetime, just to be able to make the connection between what she was taught in the classroom and the real world.

“In class, we learn about the different tools used in ‘agri.’ We learnt about the plow,” Jamilla said, adding:

“Now, I have never seen one before! So it was very enlightening to see the plow and how it works. I have learnt that you can use some of these tools to make your job easier.”

Over at the Aquaculture Station, students were briefed on the various projects currently being undertaken there, such as the fingerlings and support services being offered to farmers rearing Tambaqui, Jamaica Tilapia, Hassar and Red Tilapia among other species of fish. They were also taken on a tour of the hatchery, fish ponds and aquaponics station.

The open-day activity hosted at the four agencies were all part of the activities planned for Agriculture Month. (DPI)