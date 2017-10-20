AFC supports Granger on GECOM Chair

The Alliance For Change (AFC) is in full support of President David Granger’s decision to appoint Justice James Patterson Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

President Granger appointed Justice Patterson as Chairman of GECOM late Thursday night hours after informing the Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo that his third list of nominees for the post was unacceptable.

In a statement on Friday, the AFC, in offering its support, said the appointment has averted a looming constitutional crisis.

“It is regrettable that after three protracted rounds of consultations and submissions each of the three lists fell short of the requirements of the constitution. The party recognizes that the necessity had arisen for the President not to further delay the appointment of a Chairman,” AFC stated.

While acknowledging that the Constitution allows for consultation purely between the President and the Leader of the Opposition, the alliance, which is major player in the coalition government, made it clear that it played no part in the selection process.

However, it disclosed its intention “to use the constitutional reform process to ensure that there is wider participation of stakeholders in the selection of GECOM commissioners.”

Now that GECOM is fully constituted the party expects that it will commence its work immediately in preparation for Local Government Elections in 2018 and Regional and General Elections in 2020.

“The AFC holds GECOM to the highest standards of electoral integrity and will stridently challenge any threats to the preservation of our democracy,” the party further added

Turning its attention to the Opposition, the party said there is no place for reckless and unpatriotic behaviour.

“Finally, the AFC strongly condemns the Opposition Leader for his reckless and unpatriotic stance of non-cooperation and civil disobedience and the party will hold him personally accountable for the consequences of any civil unrest which may ensue.”