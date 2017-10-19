Where is the logic in this contradiction?

Dear Editor,

AN editorial captioned, “The dark side of social media” on October 14, 2017 in the Guyana Chronicle, outlined a cruel fact of Guyana’s daily socio-political life – nasty racism. The editors should be commended for the moral courage in further highlighting a monster that has continued to stalk the daily life of this country, seeking to inflame ethnic tensions. Of course, it is aided and abetted by the main political opposition party.

What that editorial really illustrated is an ideology of a depraved and poisoned mindset that is undoubtedly a daily guide as to how a segment of this country’s citizens, continue to perceive another segment. This has been manifested in discriminatory attitudes towards the latter in the everyday interactive, socio- economic life of this country. Without any offence, fear or favour, this is a practical and straightforward fact of the national experience.

Racism as an ideology — a guide as to how persons from a particular ethnic group or race perceive and treat another ethnic group because of the difference of physical features, particularly by the colour of their skin and texture of their hair, can only come from a mind that is distorted, diseased, wicked, and essentially dangerous to the peace of the world.

It is a process of the mind that goes against the very fact of the universality of man, to which so many of this group pay lip service in their daily supplications. Could these people be serious when they extol the virtues of peace within oneself, and among their fellow humans as a way of arriving at a better understanding of each other, and to live happily?

How this is possible when hatred and disdain are daily mantras, as manifested in the numerous scurrilous lies, distortions, libellous content of their social media postings, against another ethnic group? Where is the simple logic in this unspeakable contradiction? Then there is a problem with that particular cultural vehicle which influences the habits, customs, and lives of this segment. I know I am not incorrect in saying that the mindset is inherently derived from the dynamics of the particular culture.

If there is claim to divine guide as an influence for daily living and in their affairs with their fellow men as propagated, then there ought to be instant repugnance at any attempt by any political party to engender such an odious philosophy for narrow, selfish political ends. More so, when that grouping has as its goal – ethnic supremacy.

I need not remind all that the pathway to the latter is primarily through race hatred.

.

ALL GUYANESE MUST REJECT RACISM, FOR IT HAS VERY DANGEROUS CONSEQUENCES FOR COUNTRY, AND CURRENT AND FUTURE GENERATIONS.

Regards

Earl Hamilton