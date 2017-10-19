SCHEDULE OF REGIONAL CRICKET MATCHES

(Scheduled daily start time 10 am, except where indicated in brackets)
Round 1 – October 26 to 29
Jaguars vs Scorpions – National Cricket Stadium, Guyana (9:30 am)
Pride vs Red Force – Kensington Oval, Barbados (3 pm)
Volcanoes vs Hurricanes – National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
Round 2 – November 2 to 5
Red Force vs Scorpions – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
Volcanoes vs Jaguars – Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St. Lucia
Pride vs Hurricanes – Kensington Oval
Round 3 – November 9 to 12
Scorpions vs Pride – Sabina Park, Jamaica (3 pm)
Hurricanes vs Jaguars – Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua
Red Force vs Volcanoes – Queen’s Park Oval
Round 4 – November 16 to 19
Hurricanes vs Scorpions – Warner Park, St. Kitts
Red Force vs Jaguars – Brian Lara Cricket Academy (3 pm)
Volcanoes vs Pride – Arnos Vale Sports Complex, St. Vincent
***BREAK***
Round 5 – November 30 to December 3
Scorpions vs Volcanoes – Sabina Park
Hurricanes vs Red Force – Vivian Richards Cricket Ground
Jaguars vs Pride – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 am)
Round 6 – December 7 to 10
Scorpions vs Red Force – Sabina Park
Hurricanes vs Pride – Warner Park
Jaguars vs Volcanoes – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 am)
Round 7 – December 14 to 17
Jaguars vs Hurricanes – Guyana National Stadium (3 pm)
Red Force vs Pride – Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Volcanoes vs Scorpions – Windsor Park, Dominica (3 pm)
***BREAK***
Round 8 – January 4 to 7
Red Force vs Hurricanes – Queen’s Park Oval
Scorpions vs Jaguars – Sabina Park
Pride vs Volcanoes – Kensington Oval
Round 9 – January 11 to 14
Scorpions vs Hurricanes – Sabina Park
Pride vs Jaguars – Kensington Oval
Volcanoes vs Red Force – Windsor Park
Round 10 – January 18 to 21
Pride vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval
Jaguars vs Red Force – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 am)
Hurricanes vs Volcanoes – Warner Park (3 pm)