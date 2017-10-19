Police, Pele move into next round of Turbo KO Football

POLICE Football Club and Pele Football Club are the first two teams to advance to the next round of the Petra-organised Turbo knockout football tournament.

Playing at the Ministry of Education ground which recently saw the installation of lights, the two teams had drastically differing paths to their spots in the next round.

The Guyana Police Force were in no playful mood as they thumped the West Demerara’s Eagles FC by a 6-0 margin in the first game of the night.

Rawle Haynes led the line with a hat-trick for the boys in blue with successful strikes in the 64th, 75th and 77th minutes.

Goals were also scored by Junior Gordon (34th), Travis Jones (48th) and Kester Dundas (63rd) in the rout.

In the other game, however, Pele eventually won 2-1 after a constant shift of momentum between them and opponents Northern Rangers.

Sherwin Vincent scored for the Rangers to put them ahead in the first half (12th) and the side looked as though they might be heading for victory with some tidy defensive work.

Pele’s Darrhan Persaud found the equaliser in the 35th as the half ended with the score deadlocked.

On the resumption, both sides tried valiantly to break the deadlock but it was Akosi Jarvis who scored just two minutes into the additional time (90+2).

Matches will continue on Tuesday evening at the same venue with Georgetown Football Club taking on Silver Shattas followed by Riddim Squad against Pouderoyen.

Group A now contains Pele, Santos, Riddim Squad, Silver Shattas, Uitvlugt and Winners Connection.

Group B has Grove Hi-Tech, Pouderoyen, Buxton Stars, Camptown FC, Mahaica Determinators, Kuru Kuru, Georgetown Football Club and Police.

The remaining 14 teams are contesting for a first-place prize of $500 000 while the runners-up will receive $250 000, third-placers $125,000 and fourth-place finishers will pocket $75 000.